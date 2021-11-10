Ugandan singer Sheebah Karungi travelled to Tanzania with a group of friends ahead of her 32nd birthday celebrations.

Born 11th November, 1989, Sheebah Karungi Samali will be turning 32-years-old tomorrow (11th November, 2021).

To celebrate her big day, the Team No Sleep songstress is in Zanzibar with a gang of friends.

Sheebah has managed to keep her circle small with just a few friends, mostly female, whom she deems useful to her career and daily life.

Among the friends she travelled with are fashion stylists, business associates, make-up artistes, and dancers who have always been close to her for years.

The group traveled by road and have been enjoying the fresh breeze at the Le Mersenne Beach Resort in Zanzibar.

A source close to the singer confirms that she booked villas at the resort for each of her friends and they cannot wait for the big party that awaits tomorrow.

Queen Karma is aging lavishly indeed, isn’t she?