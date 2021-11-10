TECNO, a rising superstar as a global smartphone brand of the new generation, released its newest CAMON18 series – CAMON 18 Premier, CAMON18P and CAMON18, pushing the boundaries for what it means to be a professional camera smartphone in anti-shaking and clarity.

The new CAMON 18 Premier brings together the best of the CAMON series, such as TAIVOS, Super Night Mode, Selfie Mode to combine with an all new Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera, a 60X Hybrid Zoom and even more enhanced AI features for achieving professional videography.

Featuring AMOLED screen with 120hz refresh rate makes every touch experience faster and smoother.

Furthermore, TECNO’s CAMON 18 Premier with Low Blue Light Certification from TÜV Rheinland will provide consumers with best eye care possible. Powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G96 chip and supported by a redesigned HiOS 8.0 showcase the CAMON series at what it does best, exceeding expectations once again to produce the best photos and videos that technology can offer.

“We always seek for breakthroughs of product and technology to inspire our consumers to unlock the world of possibilities. The digital revolution with the rise of new generations brings the latest trend of film making through a smartphone device.

“The CAMON 18 Premier is the first TECNO product to take Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera technology innovations to create brand-new experience to users. With “Stop At Nothing” as TECNO’s brand spirit, we aim to continually make breakthroughs in product and design innovations as we have delivered through CAMON 18 Series.” said Mr. Timmy Shen, TECNO Uganda Brand Manager.

TECNO Mobile has continued to partner with MTN Uganda by providing free data to customers.

“Today, MTN is delighted to note that the Camon 18 will come with free 3GB data for the first three months on the network. The Camon 18 is one of the select 14 TECNO handsets which are entitled to free 3GB data every month for the first three months on the network.

“The goal of this partnership is to incentivize smartphone ownership and affordability in the country because we believe that everyone deserves to enjoy the benefits of a modern connected life championed by communication technology,” said MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer Mr. Somdev Sen.

MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer Somdev Sen makes his remarks at the launch of the Camon 18 Series in Kampala

Vivo Energy Uganda, the marketers and distributors of Shell fuels and products, has also partnered with TECNO Mobile to enable its customers to acquire the latest handset.

All that a customer has to do, is buy fuel for Ugx 50,000 and above from selected Shell service stations to acquire a coupon that offers a 5% discount towards purchase of the phone. The more fuel one buys, the more coupons are acquired. The coupons are transferrable and there is no limit to the number of coupons one can possess.

The Vivo Energy Uganda Brand Manager Fuels, Mr. Mark Mutungi said, “At Vivo Energy Uganda, we aim to make our customer’s journeys easier. As we approach the festive season, we anticipate increased travel plans as our customers’ journey to spend time with their loved ones to celebrate.

There is no better opportunity than now for Tecno, MTN Uganda and Vivo energy Uganda to ensure that our customers are in touch and are enabled to safely travel to enjoy the festivities.” Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera, a Smart “Shaking” Lens to Cancel External Shaking Motions Users of all levels, from casual users to professional content creators, will have a new tool to achieve that perfect video.

The CAMON 18 Premier is now imbued with unparalleled anti-shaking technology at best rate of effectiveness of other smartphones without the anti-shaking technology.

When combined with a wide angle lens, the CAMON 18 Premier is now capable of 109° wide-angle shooting, allowing users to create truly beautiful videos anywhere, while doing anything, with sublime clarity.

The CAMON 18 Premier’s rear camera follows the meticulously rationed design philosophy that enhances the three lenses — a 64MP main camera, a 12MP Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera with widened frame, and a 8MP periscope lens housed within a new elegant glowing and ceramic backing and a cleaner, tougher flat surface design.

Ultra-clear 60X Hyper Zoom, See Further Than the Eyes Can Perceive

The CAMON 18 Premier uses a 5X periscope lens and Galileo algorithm engine, which accesses multiple frames and gathers pixel information to enhance resolution and clarity.

By combining the 5X optical zoom capability with up to 12X AI algorithm-based digital zoom, users can achieve an incredible 60X hybrid zoom and travel as far as the moon in photography, elevating smartphone astrophotography to spectacular levels.

Master the Art of Self-Portrait with the 32 MP AI Selfie Camera

TECNO embodies their “Stop At Nothing” maxim with the 32 MP front camera, once again exceeding expectations with crystal-clear clarity. The powerhouse camera comes with a more compact and convenient UI, incorporating clear cut function buttons and new intelligent gender- based identification.

The beauty function has increased inclusivity for male features, having introduced beard and eyebrow enhancement. Users can now utilize the Portrait Light Effect Mode to lighten, darken, change, or remove the background completely, lending the world of photo-editing software concisely to the palms of their hands.

Stylish & Exquisite Design from Color to Texture

CAMON18 series adopts natural and flexible design language, and interprets flowers and trees, natural breezes and drizzle in the product design. At the same time, it advocates the most dynamic and energetic elegant fashion design sense, which is perfectly integrated into the urban language.

The ceramic elements are added to our products to bring a new aesthetic perspective of CAMON series and give the products more imagination. Unleash Smoother, Faster Performance with the Newest MediaTek Helio G96 Chip and 33W Flash Charging Equipped with an MediaTek Helio G96 CPU with eight cores, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, the CAMON 18 Premier possesses multi-tasking ability like never before, empowering seamless integration of multiple apps.

This incredible processing power, coupled with 4750 mAh battery, comprehensively enhances user experience, resulting in a system with the ability to photograph, videograph, network, and run games with remarkable smoothness. With TÜV Rheinland certifications for Safe Fast-charge Systems, CAMON 18 Premier supports 33W Flash Charging, attaining 50% charge in just 20 minutes and a full charge in 65 minutes.

Live Vivid with the 120Hz Refresh Rate and TÜV Rheinland Certified Display for Eye Protection on your CAMON 18 Premier The 6.7” AMOLED display (1080×2400) has a full HD resolution with up to 550 nit brightness and 100% NTSC for maximum visual satisfaction.

The display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate; this unprecedented high refresh rate in a phone promises higher display fluidity and a more coherent and intuitive experience — the scroll is smoother and touch feedback is more sensitive.

Moreover, as a TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) certified product, the CAMON 18 Premier can reduce blue light to provide comfort for your eyes all day long and reduce overall power consumption.

Explore Ahead with the Latest HiOS 8.0

For all the stunning hardware, TECNO’s software pulls its own weight. The latest HiOS 8.0 features Za Hooc2.0 high-security privacy solutions, relying on leading data security capabilities and privacy protection technology to build a strong and safe privacy ecosystem to protect both hardware and software data.

With AI OS system service, life is far more well-organized. Calendar, Business trips & meetings, Flight information, Birthday reminders… Do not miss any important moment.

TECNO is a rising-star smartphone brand at global market. With “Stop At Nothing” as its brand essence, TECNO is passionately unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals and bringing them innovative stylish smart devices with the latest technologies.

We have also crafted amazing offers for our customers to enjoy during this festive season like free gifts for everyone purchasing a CAMON18 smartphone, unbeatable discounts, a Trip to Murchison falls among many other offers that we shall be communicating on our social media platforms,” concluded Mr. Timmy.