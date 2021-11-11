City socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black is being hunted by a car dealer on allegations that she defaulted Shs2.5m when she hired a car from their bond.

Based on the information gathered by this website, Bad Black is reported to have hired the car earlier this year to help ease her movements from one destination to another.

It is alleged that Bad Black hired the car for more than a month but returned it with damages, some on the windscreen which costs about Shs500k.

According to the car dealer identified as Robert, they resorted to go public about the matter in media after Bad Black blocked them on her social media platforms.

They also revealed that she has also been avoiding their calls since they started demanding her to pay her debt which has been pending for the past three months.

After Bad Black bleaching the agreement that she had set with Robert in June when she hired the car, the latter was forced to use extra powers to retrieve the car from her when he threatened to involve the media.

Bad Black reportedly handed over the car keys to him and made another agreement that she was to pay the default arrears within two weeks time. She, however, has not fulfilled her promise todate.

Robert and his colleagues are seriously considering serving Bad Black with another intention to sue notice after the first one bounced when they found out that she had shifted from her old residence in Butabika.