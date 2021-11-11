Barbie Kyagulanyi believes young girls can emulate Vanessa Nakate’s efforts as a Climate Activist to shape a better future for generations to come.

From gracing the cover of TIME Magazine for the month of November 2021, Vanessa Nakate – a Ugandan climate activist met The Prince of Wales – Charles Philip Arthur George a few days ago.

The 24-year old met Charles, Prince of Wales in Glasgow, where she brought an African voice to the UN Climate Change Conference (Cop26).

Her role has been calling on world leaders to cut carbon emissions with a goal of limiting the rise in global temperature to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

From left: Idris Elba, IFAD president Gilbert Houngbo, climate activist Vanessa Nakate, Conservation International chief executive M Sanjayan, Sabrina Elba and Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa president Agnes Kalibata in Glasgow (Credits: The National)

Her efforts seems to have impressed several of the global influential figures and many Ugandans back home including 2021 presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu’s wife Barbie Kyagulanyi.

Through social media, Barbie applauded Nakate for dedicating her youthful times to protest against inaction on climate change.

“Nakate Vanessa is a 22 year old Ugandan female who has dedicated her youthful energy to protest against inaction on climate change.

“Choosing activism in a country where protestors are “crushed” and climate change is not priority, I am proud of her for consistently drum sounding about a fast dying earth.

Barbie Kyagulanyi

“To see her grace the cover of Time magazine is also a sign that she is not speaking in vain,” Barbie Kyagulanyi wrote on her social media pages.

She went on to urge young people, especially the girls, to use their voices to speak up against issues affecting their lives to help the forthcoming generations.