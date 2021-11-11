Ugandan singer Rebecca Kwikiriza a.k.a Chosen Becky says there was a miscommunication over accommodation when she arrived at O.R Tambo Airport in South Africa.

On the dates; 6th, 7th, 12th, and 13th of November, 2021, popular Ugandan songstress Chosen Becky is supposed to be performing for her fans in S.A.

She was booked to serenade her fans at different hangouts in Randburg, Cape Town, Rusternburg, and Bloemfontein.

That, however, did not come to pass despite the singer successfully flying to South Africa which has been a hot destination for many Ugandan performers in recent months.

Upon arrival, there was an incident that eventually saw Chosen Becky’s journey farther deep into S.A halted.

Earlier reports suggested that her work permit had issues and hence forcing authorities to put her onto the next flight back to Uganda, just like Fik Fameica who was deported a few weeks before.

Through an official communication shared in her social media, the Bankuza singer admitted to having been deported from the Mzansi republic.

She, however, noted that it was due to a miscommunication regarding her accommodation between the S.A officials at Immigration and her booked hotel of residence.

To my fans in the Republic of South Africa As you may be aware, I was scheduled to meet you and perform in South Africa this month on the 6th, 7th, 12th, and 13th. Unfortunately, my travel to South Africa met obstacles when I arrived at O.R Tambo Airport on the 4th. Regarding my accommodation bookings, there was a miscommunication between South Africa’s Immigration officials at the O.R Tambo International Airport and the hotel where I was meant to stay. Chosen Becky

Chosen apologised to her fans for not having been able to perform for them as earlier anticipated.

She also revealed that the show promoters will reorganise another show in coming dates so that she can compensate for the mishap.

“The promoters will reschedule my South Africa tour to a later date, which will be announced. I appreciate all the support, love, and care I have received from each of you since the breakout of these unfortunate events. I love you all in abundance,” she wrote.

Next time better!