Heavily pregnant singer Cindy Sanyu put a halt to all her stage bookings and performances saying she is not in the perfect shape to entertain her fans.

The celebrated female dancehall artist explained that she has been overwhelmed by several international calls booking her for performances.

She, however, chooses to halt the bookings because she does not want to take to stage and disappoint her fans with a ban baking in her oven.

She narrated how she is getting a lot of phonecalls from the UK, USA, Zambia, and South Sudan.

The mother of two further explained that right now she does not feel comfortable to flaunt her legs on stage as back then.