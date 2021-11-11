Singer Lydia Jazmine is super excited about a new role she was given in a forthcoming movie as an actress.

Lydia Nabawanuka Jazmine defines herself as a Singer, Fashionista, Model, and Actress. We have had the privilege of witnessing all her other talents in full – but Acting.

Well, we won’t have to wait any longer as she has been given a role in a forthcoming movie which will be showing on local TVs soon.

Read Also: I am hard working, I do not depend on any man for money – Lydia Jazmine

The 30-year-old revealed the news through her social media where she wrote:

I’m soon gonna be on your tele in an upcoming movie serie. As a movie lover, I’m SUPER EXCITED to take on this venture too! WHAT A YEAR! Lydia Jazmine

Lydia Jazmine’s music career is starting to get back to her former levels after quite a dormant while and seeing her act will most definitely throw more exposure on her brand.

Although not much information about the movie has been revealed, MBU understand that it is one of those that will catch Ugandans by surprise.

Fingers crossed!