Celebrated King of Mwooyo Maurice Kirya is happy to see his brother Vampino live the life he has always desired, rubbing shoulders with Dancehall music greats.

Born in 1980, Ugandan Dancehall singer Elvis Kirya a.k.a Vampino turned 41-years-old on Thursday 11th November, 2021.

Social media was awash with well wishing messages from Vampino’s friends and fans but it were these heartwarming words from his younger brother Maurice Kirya that caught our attention.

On his Facebook page, Maurice shared a YouTube video of Vampino’s recent adventurous visit to Jamaica where he met several top Dancehall music greats.

Among those was Buju Banton, Sizzla Kalonji, Bugle, and others with whom Vampino shared unforgettable moments.

Maurice notes that watching the footage warmed up his heart especially because it has always been Vampino’s dream since they were kids.

The Busaabala singer applauded his elder brother for revolutionising the local Dancehall music scene together with Benon Mugumbya and having stood true to the art through the years.

So nice to see the scenes footage of my big brother Vampino Kirya, and to see you meet up and collaborate with your musical heroes melts my heart. When we were kids, you introduced me to Dancehall. We’d go to Hotel International where you made me sing “love dem bad” by BUJU Banton, I was Red Rat and you were Buju, and now you are with the real BUJU BANTON. You and Benon later gave sex appeal to dancehall and revolutionised the dancehall scene. You’ve stood the test of time, you’ve re-invented yourself many times, you’re a legend, a star, a loving father, and the one person I would never give the keys to my house without supervision, also I wouldn’t go on a trip to Jamaica with you. I love you big bro, and Happy birthday. Maurice Kirya

You live to see such bromance. Happy Birthday Vampino!