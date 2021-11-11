Unlike in the past, Galaxy FM Mid-Morning Tukone presenter Mr. Henrie says he is now having sleepless nights as he spends most of the time busy trying to fend for his wife and children.

Mr. Henrie explained that he has sleepless nights because of the challenges life and family have throen his way as their happiness became his number one priority.

He narrated that ever since he hooked up with Geosteady’s ex-baby mama Prima Kardashi, his focus shifted from worrying about petty needs like airtime.

He now has bigger plans like how he will get school fees for their children, something that makes him work harder and smarter.

He stressed that falling in love with Prima shaped him into to a responsibile person although he is yet to have a kid of his own.

What I say is what I do. I am not the kind of guy who is going to talk things to only please people. That’s not me. I don’t have my own child but am still blessed with two children from the woman that I love even though am not their bilogical father but I still call them my children. We are all happy and everything is okay. Have you ever had sleepless nights because you want people to have a good life? That’s how I am now. I am not thinking about airtime anymore. I now thinking of school fees, a business not for me, but a business for my children. That gives me reason to work and grow. Nr. Henrie