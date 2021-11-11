Singer Serena Bata says the only artiste she would love to hook up on a new collaboration with is non-other than National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

Serena Bata opened up about her desire to work with Bobi Wine on a new project when asked to name at least three artistes she would like to hit the recording booth with.

Without wasting any second, she replied noting that Bobi Wine is the only musician she loves to work with on a new collaboration.

She went ahead to stress that if any chance ever availed itself and Bobi calls for her, she would quickly respond without any second thoughts.

Serena Bata appreciated Bobi Wine for ushering her into the music industry when he offered her a collaboration dubbed “Nsuubiza” free of charge.

She also thanked Barbie Kyagulanyi for helping her convince Bobi Wine to sing with her and that she is thankful to the couple for helping clear the mindset of many youths.