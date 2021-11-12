Renown songwriter, composer, and music arranger Blackskin Blax has released the original version of Bebe Cool’s “Gyenvude” song after the latter failed to clear his payments.

Before releasing his own version, Blackskin Blax threatened to “teach two faded artistes” a lesson for always not wanting to pay content creators.

He went on to sting the unnamed artistes saying he was going to send them into retirement since they cannot make their own music.

Am going to send you in retirement you two faded artistes. You can’t make music and you don’t want to pay creators. Blackskin

When the 24 hour ultimantum elapsed without any response from Bebe, Blackskin took to his social media accounts and shared the version of his song.