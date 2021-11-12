Starting next week, Loukman Ali’s film ‘The Girl in the Yellow Jumper’ will start showing on Netflix, making it the very first Ugandan film on the streaming service.

‘The Girl in the Yellow Jumper’ is a 1 hour and 20 minutes Ugandan thriller released in 2020. It was directed by Loukman Ali.

The movie which features several top Ugandan actors follows a man who escapes a hostage situation and returns home with a story to tell.

Maurice Kirya, Morocco Omari, Michael Wawuyo Jnr, Rehema Nanfuka, Phillip Luswata, Gladys Oyenbot, among others star in the film.

On Thursday, Loukman revealed the good news of how his very first film is set to break the barriers and feature on Netflix.

Can’t believe this is going to be the first Ugandan movie on Netflix, my first film is the first Ugandan film on Netflix. I can officially call myself a professional filmmaker! It’s dropping next week. Loukman Ali

Netflix Inc. is a pay television over-the-top media service and American production company that offers subscription-based video on demand from a library of films and television series, 40% of which is original programming produced in-house.

Several of Loukman’s friends, fans, and followers, including top celebrities, have already started pouring congratulatory messages his way.

Veteran singer Viboyo Oweyo thanks Loukman for “opening doors for all Ugandans.”

Congratulations to you Loukman!