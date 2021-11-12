Dream City Music Empire singer Mudra features Sony Music Entertainment-signed songstress Vinka on this new remix of his song dubbed “Kimuli Kyange”.

In a sit down interview with MBU last year, trending singer Mudra, real name Sebunya Alfa, revealed how he was lining up collaborations with some of the too Ugandan stars.

The first one; a remix of his 2020 song titled “Kimuli Kyange” with Vinka is out and already climbing the Ugandan music charts.

“Kimuli Kyange” directly translates to “My Flower”. It is a groovy love song sang in Luganda that you can dedicate to the love of your life.

Mudra fuses his trademark playful lyrics to suit the flow of the song and at the same time complimenting Vinka’s music style and jumpy attitude.m

The song was produced by Nessim Pan Production and the visuals directed by Aaronaire provide much for the eye to catch up on.

Vinka’s acting is wanting but we’ll take it. The chemistry between the two feels real too but we already know she is taken. Take a gaze at the visuals below: