Sarah Mubest dragged Prim Asiimwe and her boyfriend on Twitter after the Galaxy FM presenter questioned why girls call other people’s boyfriends when they need money.

Former Radio West presenter Sarah Murungi a.k.a Mubest was in the mood to serve some hot tea about Prim Asiimwe’s boyfriend on Friday morning.

Prim, who is the known lover and baby mama to Comedy Store UG boss Alex Muhangi, didn’t get the memo that Twitter was a bit slippery before she pushed out her innocent query.

In her tweet, Prim asked to know why ladies have to settle for broke boyfriends if they have to call other people’s richer boyfie’s when they need money.

Sarah Mubest

“But why do y’all have boyfriends if you have to call other people’s boyfriends when you need money,” Prim questioned.

Before she knew it, her tweet had attracted attention from several tweeps who advised that the tables she was shaking would leave some drinks spilling.

That’s when Sarah Mubest found an opportunity to drag Prim was she quoted the original tweet with her own revelation.

Mubest alleged that Prim’s boyfriend also calls other women for sex before advising her to “stop tweeting nonsense.”

“Gal, your boyfriend calls other women for Pu**y. But keep tweeting nonsense,” Mubest’s tweet read.

Mubest’s tweet forced a few people into believing that she was a victim of what she had just revealed and was playing her part in a silent boyfriend war.

She denied saying, “I don’t fight d**k wars. I was just saying.”

Well, tea was served!