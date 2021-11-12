To celebrated her 32nd birthday, Sheebah Karungi travelled East to Zanzibar, Tanzania where she spent a couple of days with her groupies.

The Team No Sleep singer made the big day about her and the close circle as she picked just a few close friends with whom she rocked Le Mersenne Beach Resort in Zanzibar.

On her glam team, Sheebah travelled with Makeup artist Kamara Adrian, Fashion Designer Kaijuka Abbas, Hairstylist Bobo, Photographer D Marko, Red Terrace Events manager Cathy Patra, among others.

Related Story: Sheebah travels to Zanzibar with friends for birthday vacay

The D-day was filled with games, swimming, food, expensive liquor, and all the things adults do to have fun but what caught our attention was Sheebah’s jaw-dropping outfits.

The self-styled Queen Karma showed off her curves, cleavage, and beautiful skin in a revealing see through attire which left most of her male followers drooling over her banging body.

The glam team did its job to make the queen in Sheebah shine amidst the enjoyments that must be still ongoing.

Below we have a few photos of how Sheebah celebrated her birthday: