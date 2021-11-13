Those who thought that singer Catherine Kusasira is not learned, you might have to swallow your words as the singer is out here to disapprove you all.

In a recent interview on Spark TV, the Nkola Ya Taxi singer disclosed that she is pursuing a degree in Public Administration at Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) Kibuli, Kampala campus.

She further revealed that she is studying a lot of courses besides the Public Administration course that the public is not aware about.

She went ahead and scoffed at her critics who have been all along thinking that she is not learned. Kusasira opened up about her studies as she revealed that she is very serious about contesting for the EALA position.