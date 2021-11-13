Singer Kityamuweesi Herbert a.k.a Crysto Panda is of the opinion that if there are girls or ladies out there who didn’t “pull” they have a very huge challenge in life.

The NTV T-Nation presenter reasoned so saying during an online love life talk show with fellow Nation media personalities Doreen Nasasira and Bina Babie.

Crysto Panda backed his point by stressing that ladies who “pull” never run dry during sexual intercourse and also advised those who have never gone through the process to do it though it is a bit painful.

Read Also: Cut out the drama of “pulling” and make money – Angella Katatumba to ladies

He further asked those who plan to “pull” not to make their stuff too long reasoning that he personally dislikes the very long ones.

Just last week, Senga Justine Nantume and Angella Katatumba caused a stir on social media as they had an argument over the issue of “pulling” as the latter explained that “pulling” has nothing to do with a relationship.

Katatumba through her Twitter account further requested ladies to cut out the drama of “pulling” and make money saying money wins everything.