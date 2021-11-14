In one swift take on Friday, a renown UOT tweleb Evelyn Nakayi took a swipe at a popular local media personality Fifi Da Queen, accusing her of having “photoshopped her hips and bums.”

Not for the first time – and clearly not the last – there was a hot debate among Ugandans On Twitter regarding females who have their images photoshopped to show bigger curves on their bodies.

The hot debate on Friday took no prisoners as Bukedde TV’s Fifi Da Queen’s name was dragged in the mud as one of the culprits of photoshopped social media photos.

Through a tweet, Nakayi shared a photo showing Fifi Da Queen’s hips allegedly enhanced with bad photoshop that could’ve even led to the collapse of the house she was standing in front of.

Evelyn Nakayi’s mocking tweet read, “Reminds me of how a one TV personality photoshopped her hips and bums, unfortunately during the process, she bent her door.”

Some of the replies from several other tweeps questioned how such a well endowed public figure would want more enhancement.

Take a gaze at the reactions on the tweet below: