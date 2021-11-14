If you are watching her perform for the very first time, Keity will leave a lasting impression and she does exactly so in the visuals of her new song “Nyongerako”.

“Nyongerako” is literally translated to mean “Add/Give Me More”. It is a woman’s cry for more time and love from her lover.

According to the song, Keity stresses how “love in small potions is not enough” and asks her lover to add something more for her satisfaction.

The Fastlane Music songstress takes the band music direction in the new song produced by the talented Nessim.

Keity (middle) with Nince Henry and Nessim

Her vocals are an instant attention grabber and the lyrics on this new song will also have you listening to the song over and over again.

The visuals of the new song, directed by Marvin Musoke, have so much to show in relation with the message embedded in the lyrics of the song.

Keity shows off her quite pleasing acting skills, playing the role of a broken girl going through a rough patch in love, begging for more.

About Keity

Irene Ketty, popularly known as Keity, is a Ugandan pianist and recording singer. She is a new face in the mainstream industry but has been in the music circles for a couple of years.

Keity has been playing with her band to different corporate audiences and Mestil Hotel and Hotel Africana for about three years.

She decided to jump into the mainstream audience with the help of songwriter, singer and music producer, Nince Henry.

She has released a couple of songs including Kawowo, Why Me, Mr. Bombastic, Company, and Kikwate which received relatively good airplay.

Watch the visuals of her new song below: