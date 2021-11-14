Ent3r Media signed artiste Ratigan Era features Team Good Music CEO Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso on a new love song titled ‘Nsaba’.

Self-styled King Of The East Pallaso has lived upto the billing with a season of a hit after hit streak in the past over two years.

Almost whatever he has touched has turned into gold and that has made him an ever-present feature on the local playlists and music charts.

He attracted the attention of the young, rising Dancehall gem Ratigan Era who decided to hook him up on a brand new collaboration dubbed “Nsaba”.

‘Nsaba’, literally translated as “I Pray/Beg/Ask”, is a love song sang in Luganda to celebrate and cherish love and its goals.

The visuals portray the mordern idea of a true love story which starts from falling in love, companionship, proposal, marriage, and maternity.

Ent3r Media, BexXx Nation, and Kama Ivien hired the services of Anest Beats who produced the song to give it that love feel and yet keeping it groovy.

The audio was Mastered by Herbert Skills and the video was directed by the talented Wax Director. Take a gaze below: