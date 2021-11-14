Renowned Latin and Ballroom dancer Valentino R. Kabenge, together with ValRich Arts, an arts and entertainment company are set to host the “Dance with Valentino Experience”.

Dance With Valentino is an exciting Latin and Ballroom dance extravaganza where dance lovers acquire professional training on various Latin and Ballroom dance genres from Valentino himself.

It is the first dance training experience in Uganda catering to kids and adults alike. The classes have been going on for two months now.

Valentino will present the first cohort of dancers from the training to perform for the guests at the event slated for Sunday 21st November, 2021 at Kampala Serena Hotel.

The event will also mark the launch of the first platinum ball room classes for young stars.

The extravaganza will have a red carpet welcome with lots of glitz and glamour, a chance for all dance lovers to get out their glamourous ball gowns and start the run up to Christmas in style.

According to ValRich Arts, guests will also get a special screening of excerpts from Dance with Valentino season one, a little glimpse into Season Two, plus performances from Valentino R. Kabenge himself.

Most of the attendance will be by invite with just a handful of tickets still available for the public in adherence to the Ministry of Health S.O.P.s.