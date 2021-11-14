Shanitah Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black believes Uganda ran short of socialites as most of them are broke nowadays.

According to Bad Black, most of the individuals who brag around calling themselves socialites and tycoons are just merely broke public figures.

Maama Jonah streses that even during the times she used to splash money, she did not deserve to be called a socialite.

She believes that no Ugandan lives such a lavish life to the level of being termed a socialite like the likes of Kim Kardashian.

According to the controversial Namuyimbwa, money has to literally talk for itself, not you the owner saying you have it.