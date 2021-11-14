Zari Hassan and Diamond Platnumz continued to tease their followers with videos of themselves getting too close for comfort during a family weekend outing on Saturday.

Could they be seriously dating again? Are they considering marriage again? Are they just having fun?

Often, questions of the nature have arose in relation to Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz and Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan.

The two ex-lovers broke up in 2018 and following years have seen the couple try to forge a way to co-parent for the benefit of their two children.

Zari has also always made it clear that the only thing that bonds her with Diamond is that they are “strictly co-parents” – nothing more

Well, according to the footage accessed by MBU from the family’s Saturday outing, the two co-parents are really so close.

Zari and Diamond spent the day visiting some lively places in S.A with Prince Nillan, Princess Tiffah, and a few friends.

From the video, the two seem happy to share the same space and are so into each other. The chemistry cannot be ignored.

This has forced the narrative that their co-parenting could be birthing something even stronger that could lead to marriage.

Take a gaze at the video below: