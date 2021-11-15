Just a few days after welcoming her baby, Rema Namakula has dropped a new song dubbed “Akafee Che” in which she vows to keep her secret with Hamza Sebunya safe.

In the song, Rema sings about how she was raised well, nurtured and skillfully trained to be the best wife for her husband.

She vows to keep surprising him with more and more of her goodies as long as their blossoming love affair will last.

The audio was produced by Nessim Pan Production who gave it a comfortable flow for Rema to relay her strong vocals and deep lyrics.

Rema dedicates the new song to her fans and thanks them for the lovely messages that were sent her way after she gave birth to her bundle of joy.

Hamza and Rema Sebunya welcomed their baby Aaliyah Sebunya on 7th November, 2021.

“Taking some time off to say thank you all for the love and warm messages. On behalf of my family and I we are super grateful. Here is special thank you in form of a ballad,” Rema Namakula shared on social media.

Take a listen to the song below: