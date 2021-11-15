Shanitah Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black contemplates expanding her discography which started five years ago after leaving prison with the the release of “Mad Guard“.

The mother of four shared her intentions about hitting the studios to record a second song to boast her social media streaming Apps through a video clip.

Bad Black said she is motivated to return to the studio having been inspired by the fantastic work that Ugandan audio producers are doing for the artists.

In the video clip, she heaped praise on renowned videographer Darlington Kalenge as she complimented his moving visuals art.

We’ll watch the space as we wait for Bad Black to drop another song.