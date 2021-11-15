Gospel artist Lubega George Timothy, popularly known by stage name Exodus, has stung gospel ministers who criticize and reduce gospel artists to their physical appearance.

Exodus’ remarks come after he crossed paths with a video clip from Kingdom TV where one individual claimed that it is very wrong to describe artists with funny hairstyles and tattoos as gospel artists/ministers.

In the video, the gospel minister went on to state that some of the gospel artists are not inspired by God but rather by secular musicians which he highly disagrees with.

The comments did not go down well with Exodus who came out and described the minister as an embarrassment to the gospel fraternity.

He advised gospel ministers with such thinking to read about Samson and Revelation 19:16 before speaking about certain topics like ignorant fools without bible knowledge.