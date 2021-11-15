Mark Asiimwe visited Robin Kisti’s parents’ home in a Kukyala ceremony over the weekend but it’s his durag and sneakers that stole the show.

Former NTV Login presenter Robin Kisti a.k.a Robinah Nambooze confirmed the news of her Kukyala ceremony via her social media.

She shared photos and footage from her Kukyala and thanked God for having made the first step towards her holy marriage.

The news caught many by surprise but most of the reactions on social media were directed towards Asiimwe’s fashion.

A Kukyala is heavily regarded a traditional ceremony at which culture and norms come first. Fashion is also usually dictated.

In Buganda, men usually wear a Kanzu and women wear the popular Gomesi during the Kukyala and Kwanjula ceremonies.

Mark Asiimwe got the memo and he was indeed smartly dressed in his Kanzu. It’s the other accessories that caught the attention of many.

His navy blue durag provoked mixed reactions from netizens. His white and red sneakers didn’t help the situation either. Take a gaze at the photos below: