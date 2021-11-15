According to different reports, Galaxy FM deejay Nimrod and singer Maddox Ssematimba are among a number of people who were arrested over the weekend for flouting Covid-19 guidelines.

During his recent address on Covid-19 guidelines, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni revealed how curfew and other SOPs were to be maintained until sometime in January 2022 after scores have been vaccinated.

That meant that bars and concerts continued to be under lockdown as the masses undergo vaccination with the targets that were stated.

Several Ugandans have, however, continued to flout the presidential directives on Covid-19 as they party their worries away at some of the popular hangouts within the city.

Over the recent months, Police has been carrying out endless raids on different bars where they arrest revelers found partying beyond curfew time.

On Sunday, a Police raid carried put at different bars in the areas of Buziga, Munyonyo, and Salaama Road left scores arrested.

According to reports, over thirty revelers were nabbed while partying beyond curfew time and flouting the Covid-19 SOPs.

Galaxy FM’s deejay Nimrod, Senior Ronnie Kawonawo and singer Maddox Ssematimba are among the many people that were nabbed at 911 Lounge along Salaama Road.

The arrested were arraigned before court on Monday and sent to Kitalya Prisons until Friday 19th November, 2021.