Anytime soon, former NTV Login Xtra host Robinah Nambooze alias Robin Kisti will officially become Mark Asiimwe’s legally wedded wife.

Robin Kisti held a secret traditional marital function (Kukyala) where she introduced the love of her life to her family over the weekend.

The usually controversial Kisti confirmed the good news on her IG stories where she shared a sneak-peak of how her Kukyala ceremony happened.

“Soon becoming someone’s wife,” Kisti captioned one of the stories to cement her intent and occasion.

We are yet to establish the dates when she plans to hold the Kwanjula and wedding ceremonies but it should be soon before the end of this year.

Congratulations Kisti!