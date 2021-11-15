Diamond Platnumz’s ex-lover Tanasha Donna has rallied East African music fans to support their own artistes in the effort to have their content consumed on online music streaming apps.
Through a lengthy post on her Instagram account, Tanasha Donna requested her fans and those of other artistes to stream their music via the various streaming platforms.
She noted that the norm of online streaming has to change to a place whereby if someone is big on YouTube they’re regarded big East African artists.
Her quest is to see that when someone lands on a list of the Top 100 Kenya Apple music, at least the Top 10 songs should be from Kenya and East Africa but not international songs.
She added that it is heartbreaking when most of the East African songs we see having crazy numbers on YouTube fail to make the cut on the list of the Top 100 Apple Music list.
She also pleaded with journalists and bloggers to double the effort in promoting and supporting local talent the same way they spread negative news about these artists.
Tanasha Donna concluded by revealing how she is going to be dropping a new EP very soon after taking time out to rediscover her sound.
Below is her full statement in detail:
If you for me, be for me. If you ain’t stay the F*** away from me!!!! I mean it!!! & If you’re really for me, FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART, I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!!! Y’ALL KEEP ME GOING! F** the gossip, F** the constant lies & made up stories, F** the clout chasing, F*** the negativity! If you really for me 100% STREAM MY MUSIC! & Not just youtube! We’ve got to change this culture of if you’re big on youtube you’re a big East African artist! Go run up those Spotify, Apple music, Deezer, boom play, audiomack etc numbers too!! How do we enter TOP 100 KENYA APPLE MUSIC & Top 10 are international songs? A lot of the East African songs we see that have crazy numbers on youtube aren’t even on this list! SUPPORT YOUR OWN!!! You’ll never see Nigeria or South Africa’s top 100 filled with international artists. They support their own. TUSUPPORTIANE! How is this industry gonna grow if we don’t???
& Dear Kenyan bloggers/media: What happened to journalism??? The same energy ya’l have to promote negative controversial stories, without finding out if what you’re putting out there is based on FACTS, Find out the other side to every story before just running with anything. I’ve seen this happen too many times. Too much gossip, less support. These days people are capable of going to extreme extents & saying just about anything for traction. Use the same energy to promote your local talents if we ever wanna see this entertainment/music industry grow. It is also upon us to make good music. I know enough artists making good music out there and don’t get the traction they deserve. LET’S SPREAD MORE LOVE & LESS HATE!!! KENYA LET US LEARN TO SUPPORT OUR OWN!!! I KNOW WE CAN DO THIS!!! KENYA TO THE WORLD!!!
TO MY LOVELY SUPPORTERS: I love you all. From my end, I know I’ve been silent musically for a min, been taking time out to rediscover my sound. Expect a lot more music & consistency from me henceforth. EP OTW.
GO STREAM THE MOOD LINK ON MY BIO!!! AND GO STREAM ALL THE OTHER AMAZING KENYAN/AFRICAN MUSIC THAT’S OUT THIS WEEK!!