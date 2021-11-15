Diamond Platnumz’s ex-lover Tanasha Donna has rallied East African music fans to support their own artistes in the effort to have their content consumed on online music streaming apps.

Through a lengthy post on her Instagram account, Tanasha Donna requested her fans and those of other artistes to stream their music via the various streaming platforms.

She noted that the norm of online streaming has to change to a place whereby if someone is big on YouTube they’re regarded big East African artists.

Her quest is to see that when someone lands on a list of the Top 100 Kenya Apple music, at least the Top 10 songs should be from Kenya and East Africa but not international songs.

Read Also: Tanasha Donna reaches out to the less privileged with foodstuffs

She added that it is heartbreaking when most of the East African songs we see having crazy numbers on YouTube fail to make the cut on the list of the Top 100 Apple Music list.

She also pleaded with journalists and bloggers to double the effort in promoting and supporting local talent the same way they spread negative news about these artists.

Tanasha Donna concluded by revealing how she is going to be dropping a new EP very soon after taking time out to rediscover her sound.

Below is her full statement in detail: