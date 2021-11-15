On his forthcoming song, VjOj secures the services of Jr. Marot – a brother to renowned Congolese music maestro Fally Ipupa.

In the recent past, there have not been many Uganda – Congo music collaborations but that seems on course for a change.

VjOj, real name Isaac Oj Nsereko; a UK-based and signed Ugandan Afro-beat Artist, is lining up a collaboration with Jr. Marot.

Jr. Marot is a talented, experienced singer but widely known as a brother to the legendary Fally Ipupa.

INTERVIEW: VJ OJ’s experience working with the Legendary Awilo Longomba

About Jr. Marot

Jr Marot, originally from Kinshasa, Congo, is a singer and composer. From 2006 to 2012, Jr Marot was one of the singers of the group Wenge Musica Maison Mère of the artist Werrason.

Since 2012 to-date, however, Jr Marot has been pusruing a solo career.

After leaving Werrason, Jr Marot released the album “Meka Soupou”. In 2018 his “Ici on travaille” collaboration with the legendary Koffi Olomide received massive airplay.

In February 2019, Jr Marot released a single dubbed “Eke Mosika” produced by Koffi Olomide. The following year, he released “Fire” featuring Dean C (his little brother).

This year, Jr Marot has released a couple of songs including the remix of the song “Voleur d’amour” featuring Ibrator Mpiana.

He now sets his targets towards the new project titled “More and More” with Uganda’s VjOj.

VjOj is a Singer and Film Director; the CEO and Founder of First Choice Filmz, a UK limited company that deals in shooting films and music videos.

He has released several songs in past years including a 20-track album dubbed ‘One In A Million’ which dropped in 2020.

He is charged up for the new project which he believes will grab Africa’s attention upon release in a few weeks to come.

Fingers crossed!