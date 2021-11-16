Following the official launch of the Castle Lite sponsored Kampala Burger Week, we look at the list of participating restaurants around the city.

The Kampala Burger Week (Season Two) was launched on 9th November, 2021 at Riders Lounge, Acacia Place.

The Kampala Burger Week has over forty participating restaurants that shall take part in setting challenges from which winners shall be crowned.

The over 40 participating restaurants will, among others, be tasked to come up with the most creative Burger menus to excite new and existing customers.

For every burger purchase, customers will be receiving a burger, free Coca-Cola, and a Castle Lite beer during the Kampala Burger Week from 15th November.

Below are some of the 40 participating restaurants around the city:

August 80

Bush Pig Back Packers

Canary Hotel

Cantine Divino

El Pecado

Hungry Horse

Java House Acacia Place

Java House Jinja

Java House Lugogo By-Pass

Java House Total Acacia

Karveli

Kawa 2 Go

Lazio

Mambo Cafe

Middle East Restaurant & Cafe

New York Burgers

Onomo Hotel

Pizza Connection

Protea Hotel by Marriott Kampala

Protea Hotel by Marriott Skyz

Prunes

Riders Lounge Acacia

Riders Lounge Entebbe

Riders Lounge Village Mall

Sheraton Kampala

The Best Western Plus The Athena Hotel

The Bistro

The Terrace

Urban Chevre

Yujo Izakaya

The promotion runs for the next two weeks till Tuesday 30th November, 2021.