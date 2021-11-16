Following the official launch of the Castle Lite sponsored Kampala Burger Week, we look at the list of participating restaurants around the city.
The Kampala Burger Week (Season Two) was launched on 9th November, 2021 at Riders Lounge, Acacia Place.
The Kampala Burger Week has over forty participating restaurants that shall take part in setting challenges from which winners shall be crowned.
The over 40 participating restaurants will, among others, be tasked to come up with the most creative Burger menus to excite new and existing customers.
For every burger purchase, customers will be receiving a burger, free Coca-Cola, and a Castle Lite beer during the Kampala Burger Week from 15th November.
Below are some of the 40 participating restaurants around the city:
- August 80
- Bush Pig Back Packers
- Canary Hotel
- Cantine Divino
- El Pecado
- Hungry Horse
- Java House Acacia Place
- Java House Jinja
- Java House Lugogo By-Pass
- Java House Total Acacia
- Karveli
- Kawa 2 Go
- Lazio
- Mambo Cafe
- Middle East Restaurant & Cafe
- New York Burgers
- Onomo Hotel
- Pizza Connection
- Protea Hotel by Marriott Kampala
- Protea Hotel by Marriott Skyz
- Prunes
- Riders Lounge Acacia
- Riders Lounge Entebbe
- Riders Lounge Village Mall
- Sheraton Kampala
- The Best Western Plus The Athena Hotel
- The Bistro
- The Terrace
- Urban Chevre
- Yujo Izakaya
The promotion runs for the next two weeks till Tuesday 30th November, 2021.