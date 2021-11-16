Singer Rema Namakula really looked beautiful in these unseen before pregnancy photos she took with hubby Hamza Sebunya and Aamaal Musuuza.

On 7th November, 2021, Rema Namakula and Hamza Sebunya welcomed their baby Aaliyah Sebunya to the world.

The announcement of the good news came through social media where the songstress shared photos of her baby bump.

Rema had managed to hide her pregnancy from the media for the entire nine months and despite a few rumors, there was no photo to conclude that she was indeed pregnant.

On the D-day, photos showing her baby bump were then followed by footage of Dr. Hamza holding his little daughter in hospital.

The news was welcomed warmly by the public who sent their congratulatory messages to the celebrity couple.

MBU landed on some of the old photos which Rema Namakula took while heavily pregnant, together with her hubby and Aamaal Musuuza.

Take a gaze below: