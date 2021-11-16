Presidential advisor on Ghetto Affairs Mark Bugembe alias Buchaman and his wife Mama Ghetto expand their family with a new bundle of joy.

The couple was over the weekend blessed with a baby boy and the new addition to their family was welcomed with much love, joy, and blessings.

The new baby makes a total of five children that the two have had together since they started living together several years ago.

Apparently, we are yet to know what names were given to the baby but we will keep you posted when we gather more details.

The new bundle of joy came as a surprise to the couple since they declined to be told by the doctors the gender of the baby when he was still in the womb.

Congratulations Buchaman and Mama Ghetto upon expanding your family!