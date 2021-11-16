Bethel Healing Centre Church senior Pastor, Nalongo Irene Manjeri has finally given up on her husband Ssalongo Dr. Vincent Katongole and permitted him to get married to any other woman he truly loves.

Pastor Irene Manjeri says she cannot waste her time fighting for a marriage she has on several occasions sought counsel for but in vain.

She made the statements upon returning from overseas. She revealed that while abroad, she dedicated her time to prayer and fasting for her marriage.

She stressed that she has decided to let it go and is now focusing on her church and other businesses.

Manjeri is not ready to jump into another relationship as she fears being described a prostitute by a section of critics.

Pastor Irene Manjeri noted that her estranged husband has got her respect regardless of what he chooses to do henceforth because he is irreversibly the father of her children.