Shanita Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black has asked whoever claims to have an unsettled debt with her to settle it in court.

Bad Black made the statements while responding to claims by a car dealer who is on the hunt for the socialite for defaulting car hire default fees amounting to Shs2.5m.

The mother of four responded to the reports saying that she is ready to face Robert in court if he has evidence.

She stated that demanding money on merely words without supporting documents does not make sense to her.

Read Also: Bad Black hunted by car dealers over Shs2.5M hire default

She further added that when one is dealing with her in anything, they have to make sure it is legal, with written agreements in order to avoid such allegations.

Bad Black also threatened to sue anyone else who makes such claims.

In another similar post, she bragged that once one owes her money and exposes her to the media, that means that their payment has been fulfilled.