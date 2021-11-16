Fans want Lydia Jazmine to seriously consider getting a child after her sister welcomed a newborn baby over the weekend.

At 30-years-old, Lydia Nabawanuka Jazmine is not married and has no child. She has always revealed it does not bother her.

Often, singer Lydia Jazmine has maintained that she is under no pressure to live a lifestyle to impress her followers and fans.

On Sunday, the singer’s younger sister gave birth to a bouncing baby boy, bringing joy to the family.

Jazmine shared photos of her sister and their mother before congratulating her upon welcoming the new bundle of joy in the family.

The singer’s fans bombarded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Others, however, questioned when Jazmine will give birth.

Lydia responded to most of the comments, laughing them off as she interacted with her fans. The point was driven home though.

Congratulations to the new mother and her baby!