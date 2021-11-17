Gagamel International Entertainment boss Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool has described people who compare Bobi Wine, Jose Chameleone, and himself to Diamond Platnumz as “ignorant”.

The “Gyenvudde” singer reasons that those saying that Diamond is richer and better than the three of them don’t know what they are talking about.

He stresses that the trio is miles far more successful than Diamond Platnumz having lasted more than 25 years on the music charts.

Idealogically Diamond has worked hard. I think it is just ignorance of some people to compare the three of us to Diamond Platnumz. We are way more successful than him. You don’t stay on the music charts for more than 25 years and anyone underestimates you. Bebe Cool

Bebe Cool also explained how the government is planning on turning Ugandan artists’ songs into properties where an artist can use their music to get loans from banks.

He gave an example of how a song could be used as a land title and when an artist of his stature has 400 songs, those could be equivalent to 400 land titles.

He further stressed that to measure someone’s wealth shouldn’t be based on showbiz but rather how they spend their money and the investments that they have established.

Bebe Cool added that the difference between them and Diamond Platnumz is that he is operating in social media times and people consume their content by default.