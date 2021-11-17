Club Pilsener has listened to the pleas of its customers and decided to extend the exciting Club Beat Coin promotion for one more month.

Ugandans have been enjoying discounts since the launch of the ‘Club Beat Coin’ campaign on 20th September, 2021 at the NBL Head Office in Port Bell, Luzira.

Club Beat Coin is derived from a popular cryptocurrency called Bitcoin and Club has made it easier for their customers to get the best beer at an even cheaper price.

How It Works

Simply purchase a bottle of Club Pilsener beer

Check under the crown for a UGX 300 Beat Coin

Exchange the Beat Coin for a discount on your next Club beer purchase.

The more coins collected, the bigger the discount

New Deadline

Consumers have in recent weeks been urged to redeem their Club Beat Coins before the deadline set earlier for 20th November, 2021.

They, however, won’t have to worry about their Beat Coins expiring until 18th December, 2021 which has been set as the new deadline.

Nile Breweries Limited urges it’s clients to take part in the promo and enjoy the exciting discounts while they last.

Different other prizes are also being won in the promo including Club Pilsener merchandise like T-shirts, bags, beanie bags, etc.