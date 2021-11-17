Ugandan singer Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso has cried out to his Twitter followers asking them to donate Shs100m so as he can rescue his car from URA.

On Wednesday afternoon, Nigerian singer Davido through a tweet, asked the artists he has ever had a hit collaboration with to send him money.

If u know I've given you a hit song .. send me money …. una know una selves oo — Davido (@davido) November 17, 2021

He shared his account details and within a few hours, his friends, fans and followers had sent large sums of money to his account.

Within five hours since the first tweet, he had collected over 114m Naira (about UGX983m) and he then set a new target for 200m.

Having come across Davido’s tweets, TGM boss Pallaso also ran to his twitter and asked his followers and fans to help him with UGX100m.

He wrote saying that he needed the money to rescue his car, a range rover, from Uganda Revenue Authority.

“I need 100 million UGX to rescue my range rover from Uganda revenue authority. If you are my big fan, if you love and appreciate what i do and wish to help me rescue my car…THANK YOU,” read part of Pallaso’s tweet.

I need 100 million UGX to rescue my range rover from Uganda revenue authority If you are my big fan , if you love and appreciate what i do and wish to help me rescue my car, please send your contribution to Mtn +256 781 368 315 now. Airtel +256 704 121 571 THANK YOU — Pallaso (@McPallaso) November 17, 2021

As soon as the netizens landed on the tweet, they started sharing their divergent opinions with some promising to send the money.

Others, however, reminded him of how it was bound to end tears and that he should stop copying Nigerians as Ugandans have their own problems.

We await to see what will come of this. Hard luck to the K.OT.E!