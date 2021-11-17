Bethel Healing Center Church lead pastor, Nnalongo Irene Manjeri (51) has for the first time disclosed that she was raped to have her first child Isaiah.

Speaking to NBS TV’s UnCut show, the mother of three narrated that while still living in Muyenga in the early ’90s, she was raped by a neighbor.

She narrated that he was a gentleman she respected so much and also worked as a Member of Parliament at the time.

Manjeri remembers being raped at the age of 23 when she requested to use the undisclosed man’s phone.

He reportedly asked her to pick it from his bedroom and when she got there, he forcefully had sex with her.

Pastor Manjeri opened up about the forgettable experience while responding to allegations by her ex-lover Dr. Katongole that he met her with several children.

She put the allegations to bed by saying that when Katongole met her, she only had one child.

Pastor Irene Manjeri gave birth to her first son Isaiah before Dr. Katongole came into her life and they were later blessed with a set of twins.

During the interview, Pastor Manjeri stressed that through their marriage, Dr. Katongole has never provided anything to her children.

She revealed how she has single-handedly looked after her children all this while because of the wisdom that God gave her despite having dropped out of school in Primary Four.

Manjeri also noted that she has completely given up on Dr. Katongole and does not want anything to do with him. She is even throwing away their wedding photos and trashing his wedding ring.