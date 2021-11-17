Jose Chameleone’s father Mr. Gerald Mayanja showed a generous heart when he extended support to a family with a son who was born without eyes.

The needy child has visual problems and the family’s efforts to have it treated did not yield friuts as the mother failed to access the doctors she was referred to at Mulago hospital.

The mother explained that when she gave birth from Bombo barracks hospital by the help of Chinese doctors, she was referred to Mulago at the eye care centre for further treatment and examinations to trace the problem.

Credit: Gerald Mayanja Snr Credit: Gerald Mayanja Snr

She, however, faced a challenge of money. She also had no one to take care of her.

Read Also: You cultivated me into a big harvest – Chameleone thanks Dad

When Mr. Mayanja saw the family, he was touched and felt the need to help them with some food and other basic items for home use.

He personally handed over to the mother and during his visit to the family, Mr. Mayanja requested anyone with anything that can help the family to support them since it is hard to look after children with such disabilities.

He also wants the boy to access school because his life will be very hard if he does not at least get education.