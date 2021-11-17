Early next year, Robinah Nambooze a.k.a Robin Kisti will be walking down the aisle with her better half Mark Asiimwe to live happily ever after.

Kisti and Asiimwe stepped closer to holy matrimony over the weekend with a traditional Kukyala ceremony.

The two lovebirds are diving headfirst into making their relationship official and nothing will stop them as they seem to have everything planned.

In the latest revelation, Robin Kisti hints on their Kwanjula and wedding being slated for early 2022.

My wedding and Kwanjula will happen next year, summer time because my close family, all my sisters live in London and they have to be there of course. I cannot hold a wedding or Kwanjula without them and they have kids so we have to get the best time. Robin Kisti

The controversial NTV Login Xtra ex-presenter is already moving fast as she makes bookings for the service providers to add the glamour to the wedding in the offing.

“It will be a summer wedding but I have to start booking my service providers real soon because these h**s get booked out so fast,” Kisti said through her Snapchat account.

About the location of the wedding, Kisti left it to speculation. She revealed that it will be a surprise but she is sure it will turn heads.

Well, we wish the couple all the best of luck needed as they prepare to walk down the aisle.