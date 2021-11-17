On his 34th birthday, Ugandan singer Van Data continues to show his humanitarian side as he pledges to support some of the victims of the twin bombings that happened in Kampala on Tuesday.

The Attacks…

On Tuesday 16th November, 2021, the capital city of Uganda, Kampala, was sent into shock early in the day when two bombs went off.

At 10:03am, the first attack occurred near the checkpoint to the Central Police Station, Kampala when a male adult, putting on a black jacket, and carrying a back pack, detonated himself.

Another bomb blast occurred within three minutes at 10:06am at Raja Chambers and Jubilee Insurance Building along the Parliament Avenue.

Read Also: Van Data donates to 30 HIV victimized families and Deejays

Two suicide bombers on motorcycles, disguising as bodaboda riders detonated the bombs they were carrying on themselves, dying instantly.

Lives lost, scores injured…

From the two attacks, three Ugandans lost their lives. 33 victims survived with injuries, five of which were critical.

Uganda Police confirmed that three suicide attackers behind the bombings were killed as more investigations proceed.

Van Data offers help…

Each 17th November, Ugandan singer Van Data, real name Isaiah Ainebyona, celebrates the day he was brought into the world in 1987.

This year, his birthday eve was marred with sorrow and pain that gutted Uganda as a whole for the victims that lost their lives in the bombings.

Van Data wants to celebrate his life by sharing his blessings with those that suffered the extremes of yesterday’s forgettable events.

Through social media, the Personal Person singer asked his followers to share contacts of the families of people that lost their lives in the bombs.

He pledged to share “something small” with them and that his team will reach out to these victims to share these blessings.

On my birthday which is today I would like to celebrate life by sharing something small I also got from friends with any of yesterday’s bomb victims. Please if you know any, share their contacts in my inbox and the team will reach out. Thanks, de blessings upon us all. Van Data

That’s class…and very thoughtful of you Van. Happy Birthday!