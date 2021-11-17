Naira Ali Nabattu features Northern Uganda’s finest Eezzy, real name Eric Opoka, on this brand new jam titled “TikTok”.

Now based in the USA, Naira Ali continues to stick her guns to music, an art that has made her popular over the years in Uganda.

She opens the new song with a verse asking her lover to hold her and show her more love – setting the listener straight into the mood.

The audio was produced by two of some of the most creative young producers in the country Bomba and Ricko.

It is a smooth flow on which Naira Ali blends her unmissable strong vocals. Eezzy adds his much required Dancehall vibe to the song.

It is not the first song that the two artistes are collaborating on but this time, they both seem to be on top of their game.

The song comes in the times when TikTok trends are the in thing and it won’t catch us by surprise if it goes on to dominate the challenges on the app.

Listen to the song here: