Recently, singer Lydia Jazmine and her manager Ronnie Mulindwa shared photos on their social media accounts while standing next to their cars.

The photos had the registration number plates hidden but the first three letters were left for the public to view that the cars are indeed new.

The main point behind the photos seemed to be Ronnie Mulindwa showing off his newly accquired Mercedes Benz that is similar to Lydia Jazmine’s.

While speaking to Bukedde TV, the “Akapeesa” singer disclosed that Ronnie has for long admired to drive a car similar to hers.

My manager bought a car like mine because he has been admiring my car for a long time and when he got money he decided to fulfill his dream. Lydia Jazmine

Jazmine also revealed how she is geared up for her next trip to Europe where she is slated to perform live soon.