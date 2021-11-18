Douglas Lwanga was voted the Best African Entertainment Host in the 2020 Africa Entertainment Awards, USA.

He had to wait until today to receive the award which recognises him as a standout figure among other top African entertainment TV show hosts.

Upon receiving the award, the NBS TV After 5 and Katch Up presenter could not hide his excitement as he ran to his social media to share the good news.

On his Twitter account, he revealed how it is his very first international award. He thanked his fans for voting for him.

Read Also: Douglas Lwanga, Spice Diana nominated at Africa Entertainment Awards (AEAUSA)

Hello Fam! excited to hav recieved my first international career award & accolade having won the award for BEST AFRICAN ENTERTAINMENT HOST in the Africa Entertainment Awards USA 2020 AEAUSA. Thank you for voting & for the love. Foreva greatful. Uganda to the World. Douglas Lwanga

Hello Fam! excited to hav recieved my first international career award & accolade having won the award for BEST AFRICAN ENTERTAINMENT HOST in the Africa Entertainment Awards USA 2020 @AEA_USA #AEAUSA . Thank you for voting & for the love. Foreva greatful.



Uganda to the World pic.twitter.com/qm89tRXqHI — Douglas Lwanga (@DouglasLwangaUg) November 18, 2021

The AEAUSA awards is a Non-Profit Organization established in New Jersey USA to support, celebrate and uplift African Entertainment.

Congratulations again Douglas!