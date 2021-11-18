At 23-years-old, singer Laygacy became a father when his wife gave birth to a bouncing baby boy on 14th November, 2021 at Mukwaya General Hospital.

MBU had a chat with Laygacy, real name Yiga Peter Alexander, to talk about how fatherhood feels like and the impact it is already having on his life.

Congratulations on your newborn. How is the baby and the mother?

The mother experienced severe labor pain for almost a week, and after all that pain the doctors resorted to a Caesarean section where she was able to deliver a bouncing baby boy.

The baby is in good health and feeding well. He was given the name “Blessen Alexander Yiga”.

When was the baby born and where?

He was born on 14th November, 2021 at Mukwaya General Hospital near the American Embassy in Nsambya.

How did that make you feel?

I experienced overwhelming emotions when the child was born, but didn’t exactly feel warm and fuzzy at first. I felt a whole range of emotions – from complete exhaustion to total elation.

And you know this is my first baby, so it even felt a little strange to be home. I also had an overwhelming sensation that life has changed forever Laygacy

What was exclusively an adult home before the birth is now my family home, complete with the extra little person you’ve brought into the world.

However much I’ve prepared myself by buying all the baby staff and imagining what parenthood will be like, I may still find I had to make a huge adjustment. You may even feel a little anticlimactic.

The mother managed to keep her pregnancy a secret. Is that the way to go for all celebrities?

Honestly speaking, she chose to keep it a secret so that she could give us a surprise.

How does it feel being a father?

Wow! I feel am one of the most blessed people on earth. You know having a child at the age of 23 is a dream for many male friends out there, but to me the moment I realized that Hope Nekesa – mother to Blessen – was pregnant, I never spent any single day without asking God to bless me with a handsome boy, and guess what? It happened!

Boy is extremely handsome and I feel so blessed to have him at this tender age.

I know it’s early days but what changes have you experienced in your life as a father already?

You know, Dads who are involved, nurturing, and playful with their babies have children with higher IQs and better language and thinking skills, compared to children with less-involved dads. So I’m giving all the time to this baby boy of mine – and music, currently.

But remember, a father’s involvement also is associated with fewer behavior problems at school and more career success.

Anything you wanna say to your fans?

Absolutely a lot. I have a new project dubbed “Fronto” coming in anytime, with Karole Kasita and Nessim on it. It’s a wonderful project and I hope my lovely people out there will love it and spread it far.

Congratulations once again. Best of regards to mama baby.

Thanks a lot champ for the wonderful wishes! Bravo.