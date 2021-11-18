NBS TV presenter Mc Kats was recognized and awarded for his efforts towards the fight against HIV related stigma and descrimination.

In the presence of the King of Tooro Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru IV, Edwin Katamba, popularly known as MC Kats was rewarded on Thursday 18th November, 2021.

The award handed to him by King Oyo at Hotel Africana recognised his role towards the fight against HIV related stigma and descrimination.

The historic moment was part of the National HIV and AIDS scientific meeting featuring the 14th Annual joint AIDS review and Philly Lutaaya memorial Lecture.

The annual virtual meeting consisted of mainly specially selected, state of the art and peer-reviewed presentations in different aspects of HIV/AIDS.

Organized by the Uganda AIDS commission in collaboration with Ministry of Health and the Research Academia and professionals Self Coordinating Entity, the three day meeting had discussions and presentations from other HIV/AIDS advocates.

Congratulations Kats!