Born 18th November, 1994, renowned NTV Uganda news anchor Sandrah Kahumuza Twinoburyo celebrates her 27th birthday today.

Sandrah Kahumuza Twinoburyo is a Ugandan media personality, Radio and Television host, News Anchor, Reporter, and fashionista.

She is soft-spoken, calm but talkative, prayerful and a beautiful young lady. She loves herself some party, fun, and is an outgoing person.

Being a professional journalist who is celebrated by several youths, she is in command of her lifestyle and you will not see her name in scandalous affairs.

Twinoburyo has had the passion for journalism and current affairs since her childhood. She started her career by attaining a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication at Makerere University, Kampala.

Read Also: Ugandan Journalists In Germany For Berlin Media Trip

She has worked on Record TV as a news reporter, Radio City 97FM, and then NTV Uganda her current work station.

She’s a news anchor of the NTV Weekend Edition and a Talk Show Host of the Talk of the Nation – an opportunity that was presented to her by her friends.

“A friend informed me of the opportunity at NTV and I quickly put together my CV and delivered it. Fortunately I had most of the attributes they were looking for,” she is quoted to have said by Flash Media.

Sandrah Kahumuza’s passion, commitment and persistence to be better in her career have caused her success.

In her quest for global exposure and experience, Kahumuza got an opportunity to visit South Africa in 2016 where she spoke about Uganda’s political climate. She was also selected to participate in a media conference in Berlin, Germany.

Her list of achievements could go on and on but today, we join her in celebration of the day she was birthed into the world.

Sandrah is thankful for the gift of life and God’s faithfulness. She reveals that the age of 26 broke her but also made her stronger.

+1 today. You know what they say that there are years that break you and then those that make you. 26 did both. I am in total awe of God’s faithfulness. I look back at everything I hoped to achieve by now and I have and this I know God is not done with me yet. Sandrah Twinoburyo

+1 today.



You know what they say that there are years that break you and then those that make you.



26 did both. I am in total awe of God’s faithfulness. I look back at everything I hoped to achieve by now and I have and this I know God is not done with me yet pic.twitter.com/h446SNQ7GK — Sandrah Kahumuza Twinoburyo (@STwinoburyo) November 18, 2021

Happy Birthday Sandrah!